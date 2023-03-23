2008 Malegaon blast case: Another witness turns hostile

2008 Malegaon blast case: Another witness turns hostile, 30 so far

Six people were killed and over 100 injured in the blast on September 29, 2008

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 23 2023, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 20:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A real estate agent on Thursday became the 30th witness to turn hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur is among the accused.

The witness had been recruited as secret informer by Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, one of the accused in the case.

As per the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which initially probed the case, the witness had given it a statement in 2008.

But during the deposition before the court, the witness said he did not recollect giving any statement to the probe agency, following which the court declared him as hostile.

As per the prosecution, he is the 30th witness to turn hostile in the case.

The prosecution had claimed that the witness had told the ATS that he met Purohit through a common acquaintance and they kept in touch.

Later, Purhohit recruited him for gathering information for the military intelligence and also gave him an identity card, as per the ATS.

Purohit spoke about spreading the Hindutva ideology and told him that he was working on building an organization on those lines, the ATS had quoted the witness as saying.

The witness had also attended a meeting of the secret organization Abhinav Bharat in Pune where other accused were also present, the statement claimed.

The witness, however, recognised only Purohit in the court on Thursday and not any of other accused.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured on September 29, 2008, when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, some 200 km from Mumbai.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharatiya Janata Party
Pragya Thakur
BJP
Maharashtra
India News
ATS
Malegaon bomb blast
Malegaon blast
Malegaon blast case

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 