2022 BMC polls: Mumbai Cong's solo fight plan discussed

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 22 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 17:35 ist
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building is illuminated in red light. Credit: PTI Photo

 Fighting the 2022 BMC polls independently was discussed at a recent party meeting chaired by Maharashtra AICC in charge HK Patil, sources in Mumbai Congress said on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, with 227 corporator seats, is among the most prestigious and cash-rich civic bodies in the country, and has been dominated for over three decades now by the Shiv Sena.

While the Sena and BJP have been in alliance for civic polls several times, the two parties fought the 2017 edition separately and the former emerged the largest group, while the Congress was left with 32 seats.

"Fighting the next civic polls independently was discussed in a recent meeting chaired by AICC in charge HK Patil," a Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

Patil also discussed about who should replace current city unit chief Eknath Gaikwad, the leader added.

"If we strategise well with Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, then we can keep the BJP at bay in the BMC polls," the senior Congress leader said.

Polls to BMC and nine other civic corporations, as well as 27 zilla parishads and gram panchayats are scheduled for February, 2022. 

