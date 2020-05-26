2,091 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 97 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 26 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 22:28 ist

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 97 coronavirus deaths -- highest in a day -- and 2,091 new patients, a health official said here. Mumbai city alone accounted for 39 deaths, he added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state thus rose to 1,792 while the tally of coronavirus cases reached 54,758, he said.

"Out of 97, 35 deaths took place in the last two days while remaining 62 had taken place between April 17 to May 23," the official added.

1,168 patients were discharged from hospital, taking the number of recovered patients to 16,954, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 54,758, new cases: 2,091, deaths 1,792, discharged 16,954, active cases: 36,004, people tested so far 3,90,170. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

