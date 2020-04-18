21 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command, Mumbai, test positive for coronavirus

A total of 21 serving Indian Navy personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai.

INS Angre is the shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command. This establishment carries out the duties and functions of the base depot ship for the Command. The establishment is also known as the Naval Barracks and provides multifarious facilities to all ships and units based at Mumbai. It is a key establishment of the Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

Most of these are "asymptomatic" and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7.

They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre.

All primary contacts - though " asymptomatic" were tested for COVID-19. The entire living block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown.

All actions as per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken.

"There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines," an Indian Navy spokesperson said. The Indian Navy continues to actively support the national effort in the fight against COVID-19, he added.