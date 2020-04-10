22 coronavirus patients in Sangli recovered: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Friday claimed that 22 out of 26 COVID-19 patients in Sangli district were cured of the infection and praised the local administration and citizens for their efforts.

Patil, who is also Sangli's Guardian Minister, said 25 persons had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Islampur, while one COVID-19 patient was found in Wadgaon in the district.

Of the 26 COVID-19 patients in the district, 22 had tested negative for the infection, following treatment, he said.

A three-pronged approach of isolation, cluster identification and social distancing was adopted in Islampur to contain the spread, he said, calling it the "Islampur pattern" to defeat the pandemic.

The state NCP president also lavished praise on the people of Islampur and Sangli for ensuring that the experiment of isolation in the district was a "100 per cent success".

"I am happy to inform that we have been able to control the spread of coronavirus with the cooperation of government officials, staffers and people. The families who were infected by coronavirus, are now completely cured," the minister said in a Facebook post.

Patil said he was relieved to some extent and confident that the virus will not spread in the district.

"But the lockdown is still in force and people must observe it completely," the minister said.

Patil also urged people of the state to follow the government's orders and stay home to defeat the deadly disease.