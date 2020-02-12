22 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants nabbed in Mumbai

In a major swoop, 22 Bangladeshis staying illegally in Mumbai's far western suburbs have been arrested.

The raid was carried out by the Anti Terrorist Cell and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit in Pardhiwadi in Rajodi village in Arnala near Virar, in Palghar district.

Those arrested include 12 men and 10 women, aged between 20-50, who were staying in hutments.

"They said that they are from Bangladesh and do not have valid documents to enter and live in this country. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act,” officials said.

They arrested people hail from Jessore and Sathkira districts along the Bangladesh border.