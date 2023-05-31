22 MLAs and 9 MPs in touch with us: Sanjay Raut

Even as Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are going full steam inaugurating and dedicating projects and announcing schemes, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming that 22 MLAs and nine MPs are in touch with them.

The claims have been made by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena won 18 seats, of which 13 are now with the Shinde camp and the rest five with the Thackeray group. On the other hand, if one looks at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the 2019 polls - however, after the split, Shinde commands a strength of 40 and Thackeray 16.

With a delay in the Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, several senior leaders of the Shinde camp and the Independents and smaller parties supporting it are disturbed.

This has also been highlighted in an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece.

“As many as 22 MLAs and nine MPs are feeling suffocated because of step-motherly treatment by the BJP and they have developed the mindset to quit the group,” the editorial said. “The MLAs are disturbed and there is resentment,” said Sanjay Raut.

“Yes, 22 MLAs and nine MPs are in touch with us as they are feeling suffocated,” added Vinayak Raut.

There are no signs of expansion of the council of ministers, which has not only disturbed the leaders of Shiv Sena but also the BJP.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on 30 June 2022 - after the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and they cleared the trust vote on 4 July.

However, the two-person ministry handled the affairs for around 40 days.

After a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on 9 August. However, no appointments for Ministers of State were made.

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum number of ministers the government can have is 43.

Currently, the 20 ministers are in a 50:50 ratio between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

There is no woman minister in the government for which Shinde and Fadnavis are facing the flak. Besides, none of the independent MLAs or legislators of smaller parties have been accommodated.