2,200 health staff in Amravati division to get Covid-19 vaccine on January 16

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Jan 14 2021, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 20:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

As many as 2,200 healthcare workers in Amravati division of Maharashtra will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine on January 16, the first day of the vaccination drive, an official said on Thursday.

At least 69,880 health workers will receive the vaccine in the first phase of the drive in Amravati division, which comprises Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Washim and Yavatmal districts, divisional commissioner Piyush Singh said.

A total of 70,000 doses of the vaccine reached Akola late on Wednesday night and these were later dispatched to the districts, the official said.

The number of vaccination centres across the division has been brought down to 22 from the previous 27, he said.

Amravati and Yavatmal districts will have five centres each, Buldhana will have six and Akola and Washim will have three vaccination centres each, the official said.

At least 100 health workers will be inoculated at each of the 22 centres across the division on January 16 and the second dose of the vaccine will be given to them after 28 days, he added. 

