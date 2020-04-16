23 cops have contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far

23 cops have contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 20:32 ist
Police officials stand in a queue to get sanitised after dispersing hundreds of stranded migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 23 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashta so far, an official said on Thursday.

Fifteen of these personnel are based in Mumbai, he said.

Police are among the `frontline' workers in the battle against the pandemic, as they are busy enforcing lockdown.

Since March 22, at least seven police officers and 16 constables have been found to have contracted the infection, the official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

All of them are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state, and their condition was stable, he added.

The police in every district have been provided with mobile disinfection vans, he informed.

The police in the state have also faced attacks while enforcing lockdown. As many as 97 police pesonnel were attacked by anti-social elements, and 162 persons have been arrested in these cases, the official said.

For defiance of restrictions of movement during lockdown, 46,671 cases have been registered under section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order of public servant) and 9,155 persons arrested in the state.

A total of 1,019 offences of illegal transportation of people has been registered, and 31,296 vehicles seized

Around Rs 1.70 crore in fine was collected from the vehicle owners for violating prohibitory orders, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 