23 more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district; tally at 890

PTI, Nashik,
  • May 22 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 11:33 ist
A migrant washes his face as he walks along Mumbai-Nashik highway to his native place, during the COVID-19 lockdown, in Thane. (PTI Photo)

With 23 more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 890, officials said on Friday.

These included 11 from Malegaon town and eight from Nashik city. The remaining four patients are from outside the district but they are undergoing treatment here, according to an official statement issued by the local administration.

All new reports came late Thursday night.

With these fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the north Maharashtra district has gone up to 890, the statement said.
 

As many as 684 of the total cases were reported from Malegaon alone, 59 from Nashik city and 111 from other parts of the district. There are 36 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here, the statement said.

The number of recovered patients stands at 654 - 504 of them in Malegaon, it said.

As many as 46 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the district till date. Of these, 43 deaths were reported from Malegaon. 

