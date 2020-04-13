23 new cases reported, Pune COVID-19 count touches 286

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 13 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 00:18 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The COVID-19 count in Pune district reached 286 with 23 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Sunday.

Two persons died of the infection in Pune and one in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the count of COVID-19 deceased so far to 32 in the district, he added.

"Of the 23 new cases, 15 are in Pune municipal limits. The total number of cases in PMC limits is 255 while it is 31 in PCMC," he said. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pune
Maharashtra
