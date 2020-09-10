23,446 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 448 deaths

23,446 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 448 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 10 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 22:34 ist

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second-highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said.

On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 Covid-19 patients.

The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715.

The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent.

So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Currently, 16,30,701 people are in home quarantine and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the health department official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 