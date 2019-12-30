24-yr-old B'luru youth faints, dies at Goa EDM festival

A 24-year-old youth from Bengaluru died late on Sunday night, minutes after he fainted and collapsed inside the venue of the ongoing Sunburn Klassique EDM festival in North Goa’s Vagator beach village.

The death of 24-year-old Sandeep Kotta, on the concluding day of the EDM event, comes two days after two tourists, both friends from Andhra Pradesh, died outside the festival venue on the inaugural day of the event on Friday (Dec 27).

"Twenty-four-year-old Sandeep Kotta from Bengaluru fainted inside the festival venue. An ambulance was rushed to the site and he was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment," Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon told reporters here.

A post mortem will be conducted on the remains later in the day, a police official said. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

On Friday, two youngsters from Andhra Pradesh died outside the music festival venue Sai Prasad Malayala and Venkat Satyanarayana, after they fainted. A post mortem conducted subsequently, could not reveal the exact cause of death, with police claiming that viscera extracted from the two bodies had been sent for further forensic examination.

The Congress has already demanded a Special Investigation Team probe by a retired High Court judge to investigate the deaths at the EDM event.