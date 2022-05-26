2.44 lakh posts vacant under Maharashtra government, zilla parishads: RTI

A whopping 2.44 lakh posts are vacant in various departments of government and zilla parishads in Maharashtra, according to information revealed under Right to Information Act (RTI) Act.

The total number of sanctioned posts in 29 government departments and zilla parishads is 10,70,840.

Of these, 8,26,435 vacancies are filled while 2,44,405 are vacant, according to veteran activist Anil Galgali, who has sought the information under RTI Act from the general administration department.

The vacant posts in government departments and zilla parishads are 1,92,425 and 51,980, respectively.

Majority of these vacancies are in the home department 46,851 posts are vacant as against the total sanctioned 2,92,820 posts.

“The vacancies are causing delays in service and ordinary citizens are suffering,” said Galgali.

The general administration department has provided information to Galgali on group-wise government and zilla parishad groups A, B, C and D till 31 December, 2020.

The total sanctioned posts of general administration department are 8,795 out of which 2,325 posts are vacant.

In the water resources department, of the 45,217 sanctioned posts, 21,489 posts are vacant. The total sanctioned posts of revenue and forest department are 69,584 out of which 12,557 posts are vacant.

The total sanctioned posts for higher and technical education department are 12,407, out of which 3,995 posts are vacant.

As against the sanctioned post of 21,154, as many as 6,213 posts are vacant in the tribal development department.

The total sanctioned posts in the medical education department are 36,956 of which 12,423 are vacant. In the finance department of the 18,191 sanctioned posts, 5,719 are vacant posts.

The total sanctioned posts of women and child development department are 3,936 out of which 1,451 posts are vacant. The total sanctioned posts of law and justice department are 2,938 out of which 1201 posts are vacant. The total sanctioned posts of tourism and cultural department are 735 out of which 386 posts are vacant.