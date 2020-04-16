25 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, tally rises to 1,101

25 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, tally to 1,101

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 16 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 10:43 ist

 Rajasthan on Thursday reported 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,101, officials said.

Of the new cases, 11 are from Tonk, 10 from Jodhpur, 2 from Jhunjhunu and one each from Bikaner and Ajmer.

A total of 37,860 samples have been collected in the state so far. 1,101 were positive and 31,902 were negative while 4,857 samples are under processing.

As many as 157 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockown
Rajasthan
