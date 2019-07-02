25 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai

At least 25 persons were killed in three incidents of wall collapses in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra on Tuesday following heavy rainfall.

The total number of deaths since Friday in Maharashtra has reached over 50, according to figures compiled by DH.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, wall collapses were reported in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

In Kurar village in Malad, 16 persons were killed, while in Kalyan in Thane district 3 died. In Pune, seven were killed when a wall of an institute caved in.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and NDRF rescued over 1,000 persons who were stranded in Kurla as Mithi river levels rose.

The services of Central, Western, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines were delayed.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains for the next 24 hours.

The Maharashtra government declared public holiday for Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

Schools and colleges were shut and examinations rescheduled.