27 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has transferred 27 RAS officers, an official said on Monday.

The state Department of Personnel (DoP) issued an order in this regard on Sunday night, he said.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Akash Tomar, who was under awaiting posting orders (APO) status, was posted as special assistant to Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Ola.

Vivek Kumar, who was the CEO of Churu zila parishad has been made secretary of the Rajasthan State Social Welfare Board.

Rajni Singh, Jagdish Prasad Bunkar, Hemant Swarup Mathur are among other officers who were transferred, the official said.