28 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan  

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 28 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,104, officials said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the new cases, 11 each are from Tonk and Jodhpur, 2 each from Jhunjhunu and Kota and one each from Bikaner and Ajmer.

With the new 28 cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 1,104, they said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

A total of 40,778 samples have been collected in the state so far. 1,104 were positive and 33,739 were negative while remaining samples are under processing.

As many as 164 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged.