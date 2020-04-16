28 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

28 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan  

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 16 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 15:50 ist
As many as 164 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 28 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,104, officials said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the new cases, 11 each are from Tonk and Jodhpur, 2 each from Jhunjhunu and Kota and one each from Bikaner and Ajmer.

With the new 28 cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 1,104, they said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

A total of 40,778 samples have been collected in the state so far. 1,104 were positive and 33,739 were negative while remaining samples are under processing.

As many as 164 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 