3 agents booked for death of Gujarat family in Canada

The Mehsana Police in north Gujarat has registered an FIR against three suspected agents who are allegedly behind sending a family of four to Canada to cross over to America illegally. The family reportedly drowned while trying to enter the US through the St Lawrence River on the US-Canada border on March 30.

The FIR states that the three men charged Rs 60 lakh from the family to smuggle them to America “safely in a taxi” but forced them to travel through the river in a boat which capsized during the journey leading to their deaths. The agents — identified as Nikulsinh Vihol, Sachin Vihol and Arjunsinh Chavda — all residents of Mehsana have been booked for causing death by negligence, cheating to be read with criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

On March 30, Pravinbhai Chaudhary (50) his wife Daksha (45) their son Meet (20) and daughter Vidhi (24), all residents of Manekpura-Dabhal village in Vijapur taluka of Mehsana were found dead on Canada-US border. Subsequently, Pravin’s younger brother Ashwin filed a written complaint based on which the three agents were booked.

According to the FIR, on February 3, the Chaudhary family went to Canada on visitors’ visa pretending to be going on a vacation. The complainant, Ashwin had dropped them off at Ahmedabad airport a day earlier. He told the police that in Canada his brother, Pravin, was approached by one of the accused agents Nikulsinh, and allegedly offered to smuggle them to the US.

FIR says that Pravin asked his younger brother Ashwin to arrange Rs 60 lakh as demanded by the agents. Ashwin borrowed money from many of his relatives and took loans from banks. The Chaudharys are into farming and Pravin owned about six bighas of land.

On March 23, two of the accused Nikulsin and Arjunsinh allegedly took the cash. FIR alleges that the accused assured that the third accused, Arjunsinh, who was in Canada, would take the Chaudhary family to the US by taxi.

Ashwin has told the cops on March 30, instead of a taxi the accused took his brother and his family in a boat to cross the border, claiming that it would be “safe” despite bad weather. The FIR mentions frantic calls exchanged between the two brothers and the human traffickers claiming that the family wouldn’t get another chance.

Soon after the Chaudharys boarded the boat, they went incommunicado. Ashwin couldn’t contact his brother again. Here in Mehsana, the suspected agent Nikulsinh also went underground. On April 1, Ashwin came to know that his brother and three other members of the family drowned in the river. On April 10, the last rites were performed in Canada by the relatives who live there.

The police said that none of the accused have been arrested as yet.