3 generations of Amit Shah's family pray at Lalbaugcha Raja

3 generations of Shah's family pray at Lalbaugcha Raja

Shah solemnly offered floral tributes, a tilak, a silent prayer, and then bent forward to touch his hand and head at the Lord's feet

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 05 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 16:47 ist
Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Hrishita, and grand-daughters, visited the security-sanitised marquee of Lalbaugcha Raja. Also joining them were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, and other senior party leaders. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah

The Mumbai-born Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched the feet of the grand idol of Lord Ganesh - the Lalbaugcha Raja of Mumbai - as he went on a whirlwind tour of India’s commercial capital visiting political colleagues and allies. 

Incidentally, this year’s theme at Lalbaugcha Raja revolved around the grand temple of Lord Ram being made at the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. 

Shah took the darshan with his wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Hrishita, and granddaughters, and visited the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Shah offered floral tributes, a tilak, a silent prayer, and then bent forward to touch his hand and head at the Lord’s feet.

Every year Shah visits Mumbai for Ganpati darshan.

“I got the opportunity for darshan of Ganpati Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja…Vignaharta Bappa must bless us all…Ganpati Bappa Morya…Mangal Murti Morya,” Shah said. 

Shah was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar, and other senior party leaders.

Shah also visited the residence of Varsha and Sagar, the official bungalows of Shinde and Fadnavis, respectively, and the home of Shelar.

Earlier this morning, veteran Bollywood director Rohit Shetty called on Shah and held a meeting.

