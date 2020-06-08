3 held for Navi Mumbai shootout in which builder killed

3 held for Navi Mumbai shootout in which builder was killed

  Jun 08 2020
Three people were arrested on Monday in connection with a shootout in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on June 4 in which a builder was killed and his friend injured, police said.

Rabale police station official said the arrests were made from near NEFT College in Kharghar in the morning.

"On June 4, some people in an Alto car came and fired at builder Pravin Tayde (35) and his friend who were on a two-wheeler. Tayde was killed and the friend injured. We found the car lying abandoned in Koparkhairane on June 6," Senior Inspector Yogesh Gawde said.

"We checked CCTV footage and sent teams to Thane, Kalyan, Lonavla, Pune as part of the probe. We arrested Jayesh Patil (37), who had a business rivalry with the deceased, and Santosh Dora (22) and Devendra Mali (22) for the firing. We have seized two pistols and six bullets," he added. 

