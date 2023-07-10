3 killed, 6 injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur

3 killed, 6 injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur

The accident took place on July 9 evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from here, police said.

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 10 2023, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 11:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were killed and six others injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from here, they said.

Also Read: Child run over by truck in UP

The truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists, an official from Aroli police station said.

A car coming from behind rammed into the truck. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident, he said.

Nine occupants of the car, including five children, were seriously injured, the official said.

The police rushed the injured persons, all residents of Bhandara district, to a hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions, the police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Nagpur
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

 