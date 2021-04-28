3 killed in Thane hospital fire, 20 patients evacuated

At least three persons were killed when a massive fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

More than 20 patients were evacuated, according to Thane police and fire brigade officials.

Mumbra-Kalwa MLA and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad rushed to the spot.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.

"So far there are reports of three persons dying in the fire. The police and municipal corporation will give the details shortly," he said.

More details awaited...