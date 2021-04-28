3 killed in Thane hospital fire, 20 patients evacuated

At least three persons were killed when a massive fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district in the wee hours on Wednesday.
More than 20 patients were evacuated, according to Thane police and fire brigade officials.
#BreakingNews
Three patients died after fire broke out at a hospital in #Thane district, says Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad @DeccanHerald #Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0xwTqGTP8E
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) April 28, 2021
Mumbra-Kalwa MLA and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad rushed to the spot.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.
"So far there are reports of three persons dying in the fire. The police and municipal corporation will give the details shortly," he said.
More details awaited...
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoriums!
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Have symptoms, but still test negative? Stay isolated
Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19
How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19
Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'
Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam