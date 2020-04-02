3 more coronavirus cases in Maha; Tally reaches 338

3 more coronavirus cases in Maharashtra; Tally reaches 338

PTI
PTI, PTI,
  • Apr 02 2020, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 10:41 ist
PTI photo for representation

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 338, a health official said.

Out of these three people, two are from Pune and one is from Buldhana, he said.

Till Wednesday, 335 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported from the state.

Mumbai has so far recorded deaths of 12 coronavirus patients.

The state capital also has the highest number of coronavirus patients at 181, while Pune district has 50 cases.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Pune
