3 naval personnel dead, 11 injured in explosion onboard INS Ranvir

In a shocking and unfortunate incident, three Indian Navy personnel were killed and 11 others were injured following an explosion on board guided-missile destroyer ship INS Ranvir in the Mumbai harbour on Tuesday.

The explosion took place in the “internal compartment” of the vessel at the Naval Dockyard.* However, the situation is now under control.

INS Ranvir is fourth of the five INS Rajput-class destroyer ships and is a very potent platform - used for anti-aircraft and anti-submarine roles, besides being part of aircraft-carrier task force.

“Three Naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir,” a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

The ship's crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control.

“No major material damage has been reported,” the spokesperson said.

INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Visakhapatnam-headquarter Eastern Naval Command from November, 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly.

A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the explosion in the "internal compartment".

The rank and the names of personnel who died in the incident is not yet known.

“The immediate cause is not yet known. A probe has already been ordered,” an official of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said.

INS Ranvir was commissioned on October 28, 1986.

The Rajput-class guided missile destroyers are modified versions of Soviet Kashin-class destroyers known as Kashin-II class.

The Rajput-class were the first to deploy BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems.