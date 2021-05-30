3 of family drown, one missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat

A couple and their three-year-old daughter drowned while one person was missing after their boat capsized in the Panam dam reservoir in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Shehra town on Saturday evening when the victims, hailing from Boriavi village, were heading to another village in the country boat, he said.

The bodies of three victims -- Suresh Dabhi (28), his wife Rinkuben (26) and their minor daughter -- were fished out from the reservoir by a rescue team late Saturday night, Shehra police station inspector H C Rathva said.

The boat driver, Ramesh Patel (30), was missing and efforts were on to trace him, he said.

A team of rescue personnel from neighbouring Vadodara was searching for the missing person, he said.

