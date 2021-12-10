3 passengers who arrived from London test Covid positive: Goa Minister

Three passengers who travelled to Goa on Friday onboard Air India flight from London have tested positive for Covid, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

"This is with reference to flight AI 146 that arrived from the UK today morning. 237 travellers tested on arrival. 3 patients have been tested positive," Rane tweeted.

(2/2)

All other negative travellers will be kept in strict home quarantine and will be retested on day 8 or earlier if symptomatic. According to the Government of India Guidelines/protocols, necessary directions have been issued to DHS in this regard. — VishwajitRane (@visrane) December 10, 2021

The positive passengers will be quarantined at a government designated facility.

The Health Minister also said that all passengers who have tested negative would also be kept in strict home quarantine and would be "retested on day 8 or earlier if symptomatic".