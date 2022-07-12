3 people die in 24 hours, 95 evacuated from flooded areas in Maharashtra

Three persons died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated from some of the flooded places, a disaster management department report said on Tuesday.
Track live weather-related updates here
Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, it said.
Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one person drowned in Gadchiroli district, the report said. The incessant showers affected 10 villages in Gadchiroli, Nandurbar and Mumbai suburban regions, it said.
The Parshuram Ghat near Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district is still closed for vehicular movement, the report added. Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa national highway was diverted last week following a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image
K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury
How nature and natural systems enhance design
How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home
G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life
10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot
Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community
Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe