3 promise 23 migrants Shramik special seats, take cash; held in Maharashtra

  • May 22 2020, 18:30 ist
Three people were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Friday for allegedly cheating migrants labourers by promising them seats in the Shramik Special ferrying stranded people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said

The three, identified as Hassan Sayyed, hawker Raghavendra Gupta and fruit-seller Irfan Mahigir, duped nine labourers from Wadghar near here and 14 from Mandangad in Ratnagiri, who had reached Panvel railway station on foot to board a train leaving for Bihar on Friday, Inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Panvel police station said.

"They collected money from the 23 people and asked them to wait as they made arrangements on the train. However, police managed to spot the 23 people and also ensured they got seats on the train leaving for Bihar. A sum of Rs 3,000 was seized from the three arrested accused," he added. 

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

