31 COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat; 'Stay Home till March 31' CM urges people

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Monday, said that the threat of deadly coronavirus in the state is at a crucial stage and the next couple of weeks are going to be very crucial.

While urging people to maintain social distance at any cost in view of rising cases, he said that the state has already recorded 31 positive cases and the only way to stop the spread is to stay home.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"I appeal people of Gujarat to stay home till March 31. Experts are saying that coronavirus cases are going to be spread. Yesterday, we had 18 cases which rose to 31 today. That's why we have extended lockdown in several cities so that we can control it. And, to do this we must not leave our houses without any emergency," Rupani said. He added that police have been asked to check people who are on the road without any pressing reason.

Health department officials said that on Monday 12 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected that shot up the total number to 31. One casualty was reported in Surat on Sunday when a 69-year-old diamond trader succumbed during treatment. Officials said that five positive cases are found to be been infected through the local transmission of the virus.

In Vadodara, a couple who had recently returned from Sri Lanka had been tested positive last week. Officials on Monday said that the daughter and daughter-in-law of the couple have also been infected with the virus. This coupe was part of a group of 12 persons who had gone to Sri Lank for tourism.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The latest figure prompted the chief minister and district officers of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Kutch among other districts to implement section-144 (unlawful assembly) strictly. These districts have reported positive virus cases.

In Ahmedabad, for instance, the police registered cases against people who were found to be violating the law. Similar, the government banned plying of any kind of commercial vehicle in the city. Many people have been rounded up by the police, vehicles pounded and FIRs lodged against violators.

Meanwhile, the city police also registered an office at Khadia police station naming 20 persons including three women for taking out a rally and dancing garba on Sunday evening during "Janta Curfew". After 5 PM, a large number of people had come out on the street in the walled city of Ahmedabad