3.2 magnitude tremor hits Gujarat's Amreli, no casualty

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in Amreli district of Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday morning

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 04 2023, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 11:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in Amreli district of Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday morning, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. This tremor with its epicentre located at 43 km south-south east (SSE) of Amreli town was recorded at 7.51 am, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said in its latest update. It was recorded at a depth at 3.2 km, the Gandhinagar-based institute said. "There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremor," an official of the district disaster management unit said. Amreli is located around 240 km away from Ahmedabad. On January 30, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat.

