33 injured as van overturns in Maharashtra's Palghar district

  • Dec 26 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 16:48 ist
At least 33 members of a marriage party were injured, some of them seriously, when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Dahanu tehsil in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Sarani Road, a Kasa police station officer said, adding that the injured included women and children.

A medical officer at Kasa public health centre (PHC) said at least half a dozen injured persons, including children, were shifted to Thane civil hospital and to a hospital at Vapi city in neighbouring Gujarat.

The driver of the van is on the run, the police officer added.

