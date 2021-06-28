35 Sarpanchs in Maharashtra died of Covid-19

As many as 35 Sarpanchs in Maharashtra have lost their lives because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This information was conveyed to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari when a delegation of 14 Sarpanchs including six women Sarpanchs called on him at the Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation, led by Regional President of the Sarpanch Parishad Mumbai, Datta Kakde Patil, handed over a memorandum to the Governor.

The delegation demanded that funds received by Gram Panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission should be spent only for development purposes and the creation of infrastructure facilities in the village.

The delegation also demanded the construction of a well-equipped Sarpanch Bhavan in Mumbai.

Stating that more than 35 Sarpanchs from the state lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, the delegation demanded extension of financial assistance to the family members of the deceased Sarpanchs.

Trustees of the Sarpanch Parishad including Avinash Avhad, Rajaram Potnis, Anand Jadhav, Ashwini Thorat were prominent among those present.