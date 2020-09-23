36-year-old Surat resident breathes freely after 8 years post rare surgery

A 36-year-old Surat resident’s eight-year-long struggle to breathe freely came to an end following a curative surgical procedure that was carried out for a rare medical condition instead of a heart-lung transplant as suggested by experts earlier.

The surgery was recently performed by a team of doctors at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Bhaveshbhai Sabhadia, who works in a diamond factory, had been struggling to breathe properly and lead a normal life since 2012. Of late, his struggles had increased and he needed oxygen support for the last two years.

He was unable to walk a few steps or sleep at night and had to be admitted to the hospital frequently for water accumulation in the abdomen region. He was told that a heart and lung transplant was the only treatment option.

Sabhadia approached the advanced cardiac surgery department of Sir HN RFH headed by Dr Anvay Mulay for a heart-lung transplant when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Doctors at the hospital evaluated his health condition and diagnosed him with chronic thrombus pulmonary embolism (CTPEH), a condition wherein the patient has high blood pressure in the lungs’ arteries. They also found that the right side of his heart was severely damaged and the blood pressure in the lung vessels was four times more than the normal.

CTPEH is a rare and severe form of pulmonary hypertension (PH) that goes undiagnosed in most cases. In Sabhadia's case too, it was diagnosed late leading to severe damage to his heart.

Dr Anvay Mulay and his team of doctors at Sir HN RFH decided to go for a pulmonary endarterectomy surgery instead of the heart-lung transplant.

Though it was a high-risk and challenging surgery, doctors managed to remove the old blood clots from the pulmonary arteries in Sabhadia's lungs and reduce the blood pressure inside the pulmonary arteries.

Post the surgery, doctors were happy to see the right side heart responding well and showing remarkable improvement.

“In Bhavesh's case, it was a level 3-4 CTPEH making it technically a difficult surgery. It was heartening to see a terminally ill patient, who was waiting for a heart-lung transplant, walk home with his own organs,” said Dr Anvay Mulay, Director, Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant, Sir HN RFH.

The presence of state-of-the-art technology like suspended animation, intraoperative transesophageal echocardiogram, inhaled nitric oxide, cerebral oximetry etc helped the doctors make the surgery a success.

The biggest backing we had was mechanical circulatory support and the ability to perform a heart-lung transplant in case the operation does not deliver the desired result, said the doctor.

Sabhadia thanked the entire Sir HNRFH team and is looking forward to playing with his daughter as a normal father without respiratory distress.