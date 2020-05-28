367 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 22 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 15,572 on Thursday after 367 new patients were found since previous evening, 247 of them in Ahmedabad district alone, a Health Department release said.

During the same period, 22 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 960, said the statement.

454 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total of recovered patients in Gujarat to 8,001.

381 patients were discharged in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 21 in Surat and 12 in Kutch.

Besides Ahmedabad, other districts where significant number of cases were reported on Thursday are Surat (44), Vadodara (33), Sabarkantha (8) and Kutch and Rajkot (seven each).

16 coronavirus patients died at hospitals in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one each in Kutch, Patan and Surendranagar districts.

Out of the total 15,572 cases recorded in Gujarat so far, as many as 11,344 were reported in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 1,465 in Surat and 947 in Vadodara.

The majority of deaths were also reported in these three districts: 780 patients have died so far in Ahmedabad, 65 have died in Surat and 39 in Vadodara.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,572, new cases 367, deaths 960, discharged 8,001, active cases 6,611 and people tested so far 1,98,048.