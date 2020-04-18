37 cops in Maha test COVID-positive since outbreak

37 cops in Maha test coronavirus positive since outbreak

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 18:20 ist
PTI file photo

At least 37 police personnel, including eight officers, across Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive since the outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

These police personnel, including 29 constables, possibly came contact with the COVID-19 patients while performing their duty during the lockdown.

Most of these patients are from Mumbai, the official said.

"Ever since the lockdown came into force, the police are working round the clock to ensure that people are following the prohibitory orders. While performing their duty in crowded areas and some vulnerable places, these police personnel must have come in contact with the infected persons," the official said.

"Till Saturday, 37 police personnel across the state have tested positive for coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 52,625 offences have been registered against those found violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown, in which 10,729 people have been arrested so far, another official said.

At least 102 cases of assault on police were registered, in which 162 accused have been held, he said.

Police also apprehended 563 persons, who were found moving out despite the instructions to remain home- quarantined, he said.

Police have seized 33,984 vehicles, which were brought on to the streets illegally during the lockdown, and a fine of Rs 1.91 crore has been collected from the violators, he said.

At least 1,047 cases of illegal transportation have been reported in state so far, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Police
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 