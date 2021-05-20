38 from P-305 barge still missing; Death toll at 37

The death toll in the ONGC accommodation barge sinking tragedy has mounted to 37 with more bodies being found during the ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) operations by the Indian Navy assisted by the Indian Coast Guard.

While 22 bodies were brought on Wednesday morning by INS Kochi, 15 bodies were brought late Wednesday by INS Kolkata.

A total of 261 persons were on board Papaa-305, of which 186 have been rescued. A majority of those who survived were brought by the two warships.

Meanwhile, INS Kochi has left the Mumbai harbour again to join the SAR operations in the Mumbai High offshore development area, looking for survivors. INS Betwa, INS Beas and INS Teg are already there.

Meanwhile, a P-8I is a long-range, multimission maritime patrol aircraft carrying out reconnaissance missions over the designated area even as ALH, SeaKing and Chetak helicopters carried out search operations.

In the last four days, more than 600 crew and oil workers have been rescued by the Indian Navy assisted by Indian Coast Guard and ONGC platforms.

Chances of finding more survivors are looking bleak, an official said.

Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said. They registered an accidental death report (ADR) on Wednesday in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.

"The Navy's Search and Rescue (SAR) operations entered the fourth day today. Naval ships and aircraft are presently undertaking SAR of the missing crew members of Accommodation Barge P-305, which sank on Monday 35 miles off Mumbai," a Navy spokesperson said.

Navy ships INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, INS Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the SAR operations, he said.

Another Navy ship INS Talwar was the 'On Scene Coordinator' off Gujarat coast and assisted Support Station 3 (SS-3) and Drill Ship Sagar Bhushan, which were being safely towed back to Mumbai by ONGC support vessels, he said.

(With PTI inputs)