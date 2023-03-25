4 booked for assaulting Navi Mumbai civic staff

4 booked in Maharashtra for assaulting Navi Mumbai civic staff during banner removal drive

The incident occurred on March 23 afternoon, police said

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 25 2023, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 14:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly attacking the security staff of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after the latter pulled down a banner put up illegally in Airoli area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on March 23 afternoon, he said. "The victim, a 40-year security guard, along with some other staff of the NMMC was on the job of removing banners put up on the occasion of Gudi Padwa celebrated on March 22. At that time, a group of four persons came to the spot and started abusing and beating them up for pulling down their banner," the official of Rabale police station said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) was registered against the accused, but nobody has been arrested so far, the police said.

