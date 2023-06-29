4 children die in wall collapse in Gujarat's Panchmahal district

Four children of families of labourers were killed while five sustained injuries on Thursday after the wall of a factory collapsed on their temporary makeshift homes in an industrial area in Panchmahal district.

Police said the victims were members of two families who were working in the industrial area of Halol as daily wagers. They are originally from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. A case of accidental death has been registered with the local police.

Police said the two families of labourers were living in makeshift homes that they had constructed with plastic sheets with support of the factory wall. On Thursday afternoon the wall collapsed as the region received heavy rainfall for the past several days.

Panchmahal district superintendent of police Himanshu Solanki confirmed to DH that four children died in the incident while four others have received injuries, one of them has been referred to Vadodara for treatment.