4 hurt as part of building collapses in Thane

4 hurt as part of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rains since the last few days.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 20 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 16:19 ist
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a building collapsed, near Bhayander railway station in Thane district. Credit: PTI Photo

Four persons were injured when a portion of a ground-plus-three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

The building, located opposite Bhayander railway station, was around 20 years old and declared dangerous, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation's disaster cell chief Manashri Mhatre told PTI.

Thane and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rains since the last few days.

Read | Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy downpour in city and suburbs

Mhatre said the civic body had already evacuated residents of the building as it was declared dangerous, but some shops on the ground floor were occupied.

A portion of the building collapsed at around 11.30 am on Thursday. Four persons were pulled out of the debris and admitted to hospital for treatment, she said.

The official said the shopkeepers have confirmed no other person was trapped under the debris. "But we will continue the search operation," she said.

Local firemen and the disaster control team were engaged in the search and rescue work, she added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thane
Maharashtra
India News
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 