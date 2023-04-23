4 killed, 18 injured as truck collides with bus in Pune

At least four persons were killed and around 20 others were injured after a fully-loaded truck rammed into a bus on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Pune city during the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident was reported along the Narhe-Ambegaon area of Pune.

The Pune district’s administrative, civic and police officials have reached the site. The road traffic is being cleared.

The incident took place around 3 am.

The private passenger bus heading from Satara to Dombivli in Thane reached near the Swaminarayan temple when the truck rammed into it.

The passengers were rushed to various hospitals in Pune, including the Navale Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Sassoon Hospital. Those who sustained minor injuries were treated at local hospitals.