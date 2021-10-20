4 killed, 2 injured after van turns turtle in Gujarat

4 killed, 2 injured after van on way to temple overturns in Gujarat's Kheda

The accident took place around midnight in Mahudha town near Nadiad city when the six people were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malataj village

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were killed and two others seriously injured after their van overturned in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around midnight in Mahudha town near Nadiad city when the six people were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malataj village of neighbouring Anand district, an official from Mahudha police station said.

The van, which was on its way from Santrampur in Mahisagar district, overturned after its driver lost control over the wheels while trying to avoid collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

One van occupant died on the spot, two others succumbed during treatment at a civil hospital in Nadiad and another person died at the Ahmedabad civil hospital where he was referred for treatment, the official said.

Two other persons received serious injuries in the accident and they were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nadiad, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
India News
Road accident
Ahmedabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 