4 killed in major fire at ONGC facility in Navi Mumbai

At least four persons were killed after a massive fire broke out in one of the facilities of state-run oil explorer, ONGC, at Uran near Mumbai on Tuesday.

Uran is located in the Navi Mumbai and Raigad police has confirmed four deaths.

Uran town is located in Raigad district.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

The fire and thick smoke could be seen several kilometres away.

A brief statement of ONGC said:" A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning today in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed (sic)."

Minister for Ports, IT and medical education Ravindra Chavan has been deputed by the government to oversee the rescue and relief operations.