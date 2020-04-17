4 more COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally to 3,236

4 more COVID-19 cases detected in Maharashtra; tally 3,236

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 17:03 ist
(Reuters photo)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 3,236 on Friday with 34 more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said.

Of the new cases, the highest, 23, were recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.

Four cases were detected in Malegaon town of Nashik district and one in Thane, he added. 

