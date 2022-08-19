4-storey building collapses in Mumbai, none injured

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Borivali in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Friday. No one was reported injured in the incident.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building had no residents.

The incident was reported between 1230 to 1300 hours.

Teams of Mumbai police, fire brigade and disaster management have rushed to the spot. The area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.