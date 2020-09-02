4.1 magnitude earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district

  Sep 02 2020
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitudes was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The quake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre 7 km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The depth of the light-intensity quake was 30.5 km, he added.

No casualties or damage to the property were reported due to the tremors, the district administration said.

Earlier in the morning, a mild quake of 2.3 magnitudes was recorded with its epicentre 19 km East-North East from Lalpur in Jamnagar district of Saurashtra region, the ISR official said. 

