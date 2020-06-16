42 Maharashtra Police personnel died of COVID-19 so far: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

At least 3,661 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far and of them, 42 have died of the deadly infection, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

Till now, 2,248 police personnel have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, he said.

As many as 3,661 personnel of the Maharashtra Police contracted COVID-19 and 42 succumbed to the disease, the minister said in a series of tweets.

So far, 6,17,242 people have been quarantined and of these, 730 were found violating the quarantine norms, he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The state government is running 134 relief camps where 4,437 migrant labourers have been given refuge and provided food and other necessities, Deshmukh said.

Since the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the police have registered 1,30,396 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), leading to 26,887 arrests and seizure of 82,344 vehicles, he said.

The police also collected fines worth over Rs 7.65 crore from offenders during the lockdown, he said.

Besides, nearly 1,333 offences have been registered for illegal transport in the state, he said.