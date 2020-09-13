42 tourists held for gambling after raid in Goa hotel

42 tourists held for gambling after raid in Goa hotel at Calangute beach village

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 13 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 15:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Goa Police have arrested 42 tourists after a raid on a gambling den at Calangute beach village near here, an official said on Sunday.

Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a hotel near the Calangute beach in North Goa district around Saturday midnight, a police spokesman said.

The accused, all tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel, he said.

All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, he said.

The official said they will write a letter to the state tourism department to seek suspension of the hotel's licence.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Gambling
Tourism

What's Brewing

'Superfungus' threatens last Panamanian golden frogs

'Superfungus' threatens last Panamanian golden frogs

Click, clack, spray: 'First Lady' of graffiti in India

Click, clack, spray: 'First Lady' of graffiti in India

Amid Covid-19, 'plane cafes' take off in Thailand

Amid Covid-19, 'plane cafes' take off in Thailand

Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay at Venice

Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay at Venice

India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19 spike

India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19 spike

 