Maharashtra: Woman ends life after fight with children

42-year-old woman ends life after fight with children in Maharashtra

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • May 14 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 42-year-old woman consumed poison and died a few days later apparently after a fight with her children in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area. Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9.

Hours later, the daughter found her lying unconscious in the Chinese stall. She was rushed to a hospital where she died on May 13, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

India News
Maharashtra
Suicide
mother's day

