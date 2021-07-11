4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Yavatmal

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Yavatmal, nearby areas

The earthquake was experienced at 8.33 am, with its epicentre at Sadhunagar in Yavatmal district

PTI
PTI, Nanded,
  • Jul 11 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Stock Photo

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Yavatmal district and neighbouring areas on Sunday, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake was experienced at 8.33 am, with its epicentre at Sadhunagar in Yavatmal district, Dr Vipin Itankar, the collector of neighbouring Nanded district, told PTI while quoting data of the National Centre for Seismology.

He said shocks were also felt in Nanded, located about 200 km from Yavatmal and 140 km from Latur. The Nanded collectorate was in touch with officials of neighbouring districts, the official said in a release, and asked people not to panic.

Latur witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993, killing around 10,000 people and injuring several others.

Maharashtra
Earthquake
Yavatmal

